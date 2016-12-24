Cashless Christmas: Frustration, anguish as ATMs dispense less cash – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Cashless Christmas: Frustration, anguish as ATMs dispense less cash
The Punch
Millions of Nigerians were left stranded and frustrated on Friday when Automated Teller Machines in most banks across the country dispensed less cash in some cases and failed to dispense cash in some other instances. Many of the customers, who had …
Anxiety over lack of money in many ATMs few days to Christmas
Christmas: ATMs running out of cash
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG