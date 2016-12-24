Pages Navigation Menu

Cashless Christmas: Frustration, anguish as ATMs dispense less cash – The Punch

Cashless Christmas: Frustration, anguish as ATMs dispense less cash
Millions of Nigerians were left stranded and frustrated on Friday when Automated Teller Machines in most banks across the country dispensed less cash in some cases and failed to dispense cash in some other instances. Many of the customers, who had …
Anxiety over lack of money in many ATMs few days to ChristmasVanguard
Christmas: ATMs running out of cashGuardian

