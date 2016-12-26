Cassava farmers want favorable agricultural policies in 2017 – The News
Cassava farmers want favorable agricultural policies in 2017
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA) has appealed to the Federal Government to encourage flexible agricultural policies to boost cassava production in the country by 2017. Mr Segun Adewumi, the …
