808 killed in Southern Kaduna, Catholic Church alleges – The Nation Newspaper

808 killed in Southern Kaduna, Catholic Church alleges
The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan alleged yesterday that the latest attacks in southern Kaduna State had claimed 808 lives with 57 injured. It also alleged that 53 villages were attacked. Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the attackers as …
