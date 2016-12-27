Cattle rustlers kill herdsman, dump him in fish pond

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH— UNIDENTIFIED cattle rustlers, weekend, killed and impaled the corpse of a Fulani herdsman in a fish pond at Emu-Ebendo community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta state.

The assailants, it was learned, also shot and slaughtered two cows belonging to the herdsman in a bush behind an uncompleted petrol station in the community.

The herdsman identified as Haruna Mohammed, a security source said, was shot dead as he was trying to flee from his assailants , who had earlier opened gunfire at the cows.

The source said: “They were two herdsmen that took the cows into the bush for grazing when the hoodlums suddenly accosted them and shot two of the cows. The herdsmen then ran away in different directions while their cows scattered into the bush.

“After some hours, one of the herdsmen returned to the bush and could not find his colleague; but he felt he may have gone to take refuge somewhere in the neighbourhood. He also noticed that two of the cows had been killed.

“Throughout that Friday his colleague did not return home, so the next day (Saturday) he went to the police station at Abbi to report that his friend was missing.

“The police then followed him into the bush and started looking for the missing herdsman. After searching for him for a while, they found his corpse that has been inflicted with gunshot in a pond. The corpse was pegged with some sticks in the pond to prevent it from floating to the top of the water.

“Later, the head of the two cows that were killed and their intestines were found at the back of the uncompleted petrol station”.

He added that the body of the deceased herdsman was immediately taken to Ogwashi-Uku for burial according to Islamic injunction.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said police was on top of the matter, assuring that those involved in the dastardly act would be brought to book.

Describing the incident as “man’s inhumanity to man”, he appealed to the bereaved party to exercise restraint so as not to take the law into their hands.

