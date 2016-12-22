Caught on Tape: Woman captured on camera while stealing from boutique

The woman was captured on camera undressing herself as she plans to change into a new wear she hasn't paid for.

A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) has captured a woman while stealing some dresses at the La Roux Boutique in Magodo, Lagos.

The viral footage showed the woman as she changed into a new garment, while also hiding others under the dress.

She was also seen having a conversation with another woman who seemed oblivious of the ongoing theft.

It is yet to known if the woman has successfully gotten away with the act as no news of her arrest has surfaced as at the time of this report.

