CBN has not printed any money, Buhari using over $36b left by Jonathan – Reno

The former Special Adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria has since 2015 not printed any new Naira notes and that the Buhari-led government is using the over $36b left for it by the Jonathan’s administration.

On Christmas Day of 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari hosted leading citizens of the Federal Capital Territory led by the minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, and during the visit, he returned to his old habit of blaming and said, and I quote, “there was no money saved, no infrastructure built, and power is still our main problem.”

This is patently untrue and without mincing words, President Buhari was wrong in his assertions.

The Naira is about to hit ₦500 to $1, but rather than find solutions, President Buhari is still blaming ex President Jonathan while our economy is collapsing all around him!

But it would have been bearable if the president was accurate in the accusations he made, but no, the President did not have his facts correct and exposed the fickleness of his anti-corruption stance.

Former President Jonathan left $2.07 billion in the Excess Crude Account when he handed over to President Buhari on May 29, 2015. He also left foreign reserves of $29 billion for the incoming government in May 2015. In addition to this, the Jonathan administration left behind $5.6 billion in dividend payments from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company which amount has since been utilized by the Buhari administration.

If ex President Jonathan left no savings, with what money did President Muhammadu Buhari use to bail out those states that could not pay salary (mostly APC states) after he assumed office in May 2015? Of course the Central Bank of Nigeria did not print money! That money came from somewhere. They came from savings left by the Jonathan administration.

On Tuesday the 26th of July, 2016, President Buhari commissioned the $1.457bn Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail project. This was a project built and COMPLETED by the Jonathan administration. It is a 187 kilometer railway that enables Nigerians to live in Kaduna and work in Abuja. Is this not infrastructure?

The only federal university in President Buhari’s state is the federal university Dutsin-Ma was built by former President Jonathan who also built 11 other federal universities in Zamfara, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kogi, Taraba, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Ekiti states.

By building 12 new federal universities and 165 Almajiri schools and renovating 507 additional secondary schools all over Nigeria through the Universal Basic Education Commission, the Jonathan administration not only increased access to education, the policy also had the intended side effect of putting hundreds of thousands of youths to work which stimulated the economy and contributed to GDP growth. Are these not infrastructure?

To prove that former President Jonathan prudently and judiciously developed all parts of Nigeria, I will now list, state by state, some of the infrastructure that the Jonathan administration invested in every state of Nigeria. This is not an exhaustive list as Jonathan did far more than this. I challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to contradict me on these projects.

In Abia, Jonathan completed power plants in Aba and Alaoji and reconstructed and reopened Ohafia barracks to stem kidnapping.

In Adamawa Jonathan constructed 5 Almajiri schools and the NAF Comprehensive Secondary School and a Terminal at the Yola airport.

In Anambra Jonathan completed Onitsha River Port, repaired Onitsa-Owerri Rd and kick-started the process of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

In Akwa Ibom Jonathan established a new Federal Polytechnic in Ukana and the Nkari Earth dam and rehabilitated FG roads.

In Bauchi Jonathan equipped the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi and built 5 Almajiri schools.

In Benue Jonathan took the Loko-Oweto bridge to more than 65% completion and completed the Makurdi Water Supply Scheme supplying to 1 million people.

In Borno, Jonathan fought desertification with the Great Green Wall Project and rehabilitated the Uba – Mbalala Road. He also set up the Presidential Initiative for the Northeast and the Victims Support Fund which raised ₦59 billion for the Northeast. Interestingly, it is from this PINE that a certain Babachir Lawal is accused of pilfering ₦270 million from.

In Cross River Jonathan rehabilitated the Margaret Ekpo International Airport and Modernised the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

In Delta Jonathan took Itakpe-Ajaokuta-warri railway to 80% completion and kick started the $16 billion Gas City Project at Ogidigben which is the single largest investment in the oil and gas sector in Africa.

In Ebonyi Jonathan established the Federal University in Ndufe – Alike, repaired over 250km of roads and built power substations.

In Edo Jonathan completed the Ihovbor power Station, reconstructed the Benin-Ore-Sagamu and equipped the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

In Ekiti Jonathan established the Federal University in Oye – Ekiti, and repaired Federal roads.

In Enugu Jonathan gave the South East their first International Airport by upgrading the Akanu Ibiam Airport and revived the Port Harcourt-Enugu rail line.

In Gombe Jonathan established the Federal University in Kashere and built 5 Almajiri schools.

In Imo Jonathan rehabilitated the Sam Mbakwe International Airport and completed power stations and built sub stations.

In Jigawa Jonathan established the Federal University in Dutse, built 5 Almajiri schools and built strategic grain reserve silos.

In Kano Jonathan revived the Lagos-Kano rail, built 5 Almajiri schools, renovated the MAKIA International Airport and built strategic grain reserve silos.

In Kaduna, Jonathan completed the Standard Gauge Kaduna-Abuja rail that enables you work in Abuja and live in Kaduna.

In Katsina Jonathan established the Federal University in Dutsin-ma, built 5 Almajiri schools and multiple silos.

In Kebbi Jonathan established the Federal University in Kalgo, built 5 Almajiri schools and multiple strategic grain reserve silos.

In Kogi Jonathan established the new Federal University in Lokoja, and completed the Geregu power plant.

In Kwara Jonathan revived Jebba-Kano, Ilorin–Offa rail lines, built Almajiri schools, and kick started the ongoing reconstruction of Ibadan-Ilorin road.

In Lagos Jonathan revived the Lagos-Kano rail, introduced inter-city air conditioned diesel trains and rehabilitated Murtala Mohammed International Airport

In Nasarawa Jonathan established a new Federal University in Lafia and rehabilitated the Lafia–Makurdi road.

In Niger Jonathan dredged River Niger up to Baro, developed the Baro Port up to 95% completion and advanced work on the Zungeru power plant.

In Ondo Jonathan completed and commissioned the 500 MWs Omotosho Power Plant Phase 2 and renovated the Akure airport.

In Ogun Jonathan rehabilitated the Sagamu-Ore road as well as the Ijebu Igbo Ajegunle–Araromi–Ife-Sekona Road (Section II).

In Osun Jonathan re-equipped Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, constructed silos, built power substations, and repaired Efon Alaaye-Erinmo Ijesha-Iwarga Road.

In Oyo Jonathan kick-started the reconstruction (not repair) of the Lagos-Ibadan road and mobilized two construction giants (Julius Berger and RCC) to the site to work simultaneously. He also commenced initial groundwork for the proposed Lagos-Ibadan hi-speed rail.

In Plateau Jonathan repaired the Vom-Manchok road, constructed an earth dam in Heipang and built power substations.

In Rivers Jonathan revived the Port Harcourt-Enugu Rail, was Rehabilitating the Port Harcourt International Airport (still ongoing as at the time he left office) and upgraded the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

In Sokoto Jonathan fought desertification with the Great Green Wall and built 5 Almajiri schools.

In Taraba Jonathan established the Federal University in Wukari and constructed the Kashimbila Multi-Purpose Dam Project.

In Yobe Jonathan established Federal University of Gashua, built Almajiri and the Gashua–Hadejia 132KV double circuit transmission line.

In Zamfara Jonathan established the Federal University Gusau, built multiple Almajiri schools and constructed strategic grain reserve silos.

If President Muhammadu Buhari believes this is nothing, then he should define what nothing is.

