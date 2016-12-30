CBN, SEC issue guidelines on securities settlement
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday issued guidelines for the settlement of all types of securities in Nigeria. The main aim of the guideline is to promote competitive, efficient, safe and sound post trading arrangements in Nigeria. This, according to the regulators, will lead to greater confidence in…
