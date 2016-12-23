Celebrating Christmas with tears

By ADEZE OJUKWU

IN a few hours, the world will celebrate another Christmas. For many Nigerians, this year’s Christmas will be marked with tears. Truth be told, this year’s Christmas is anything but merry. Indeed, it is more or less sad and sour, due to the prevailing unbearable social and economic challenges across the country. Indeed, the nation’s current economic distress is unprecendented. The untold suffering and agony faced by over 70 percent of the population is quite horrific.The lives of many citizens have become hapless and hopeless, as they live on less than one dollar a day, way below internationally acceptable poverty fringes. To say the least the living condition of many Nigerians is despicable. Inflation is at its worst, as prices of goods continue to skyrocket beyond the reach of the pauperized masses.

It is believed in some quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has driven the nation and its people to an economic doom, without viable signs of recovery. The change the All Progressive Party(APC) promised has been short-changed. Hence this year’s Christmas and New Year is bereft of its usual funfare.

However, despite the ecoñomic and social gloom across society, Nigerians will still join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas. Interestingly, it has become more or less the world’s most celebrated religious festival. It is an annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus, the only true and sinless saviour of the world. Irrespective of the pomp and circumstance associated with the season, Christmas is essentially a spiritual celebration, marking the humble birth of Jesus Christ to save mankind. A closer look at the ethos and spirit of Christmas is quite imperative. The birth of Jesus is a fulfilment of bible prophesy in Isaiah 9:6-7: ‘For unto us a Child is born, Unto us a Son is given; And the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of His government and peace, there will be no end.’ Many Christians mark the day with elaborate and breath-taking funfare, dining and wining. Sadly much of this expensive festivity is not centered on Christ. Without doubt, Christ is the reason for the season. Without the coming of Jesus, to this world of sin to redeem man, there would have been no Christmas. The truth is that fallen man needs a saviour. Jesus remains the only way to salvation. All other ways lead to hell.

In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. Not all roads lead to heaven. Only faith in Christ and his grace can save humanity.His mission is to bring believers into a righteous and loving relationship with God the Father. Refer to John 3:16. ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.’ If you are already saved, a big congratulations to you. But if you are not saved, you can still receive Jesus today. In Revelation 3:20 Jesus gives a very compelling invitation. ‘Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me.’ The benefit of receiving Jesus as Lord and saviour is too enormous to ignore, as stated in John 1:12. ‘But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name.’ It would be most gratifying to surrender your life to Jesus Christ and also make him the center of your Christmas this year. It is indisputable that Jesus is God in flesh. He is the joy of Christmas and the Prince of peace.

The birth of Jesus was like no other. The virgin mother, Mary, was supernaturally incubated by the Holy Ghost.

If the entry of Christ to earth over 2,000 years ago was miraculous, his ascension to heaven was even more spectacular. And so was his ministry, which recorded fantastic signs and wonders, as stated in Acts 10:38: ‘God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him.’ Interestingly this power has neither waned nor whittled down, as mighty miracles and wondrous works are still witnessed in the name of Jesus.

This miraculous power is perhaps the most prominent reason for the ubiquitous spread of the gospel from coast to coast, across all regions of the world. This exceptional feat has continued to astound most cynics, due to the severity of the opposition to the gospel and persecution of believers. Indeed for several centuries, particularly in the dark ages, concerted efforts were made to malign and undermine the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus and his divine mission to the world. However these hostilities failed and have continued to fail till date, as christianity continues to spread rapidly across several continents. Little wonder christianity remains the most influential and largest religion globally, with large followership in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Africa and parts of Asia. Someday, believers will not be celebrating Christmas, but would be worshipping Christ himself, when he returns to earth as King and Judge, with his mighty angels. How wonderful it will be on that great day.

The bible severally enjoins all to prepare for that day, by receiving Jesus as personal Lord and Saviour. This Christmas presents another opportunity to celebrate Jesus, the true hallmark of the season. Only then shall the Christmas celebration be merry and meaningful, irrespective of untoward changes and chances of life.

Ojukwu a journalist and HHH fellow writes via adezeo@yahoo.com

