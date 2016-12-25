Celebs share beautiful photos as they celebrate Christmas
In the spirit of Christmas, celebrities across the country took time out to share pictures of themselves and members of their family. Here are some pictures of celebrities this Christmas.
This post Celebs share beautiful photos as they celebrate Christmas appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG