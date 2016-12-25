Chad, Cameroon, Niger Traders Besiege Kebbi Markets For Rice

Kebbi State has turned into a beehive of local and cross-border market activities following the current rice production boom in the state, which is being driven by the government of Governor Atiku Bagudu. Findings by LEADERSHIP Sunday shows that a huge measure of the abundant rice produce in the state are being snapped up by merchants from neighbouring countries of Niger, Benin and Cameroun.

Residents of Kebbi confirmed to our correspondent that in most of the major markets in the state, no fewer than 100 trailers, loaded with bags of rice leave the state on a daily basis. Kebbi’s flagship rice is Faro. Other brands are Labana and the newly introduced LAKE Rice-which came about as a result of partnership between Lagos and Kebbi.

Alarmed by the mass purchase of the produce from the state, the residents have appealed to the federal government to intervene by buying a good portion of the produce and store in national grain reserves.

Already, there are concerns that in the long run, the trend could possibly led to severe food shortage in the state and the country. Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, stakeholders in the state urged the federal government to further intervene in moderating the rate at which local farmers sell their rice produce to foreign merchants.

“It is pertinent for the federal government to buy up the rice produce from farmers in Kebbi and store up in silos and Government Strategic Grain Reserves across the country in order to avert any threat of shortage that is looming in the country.”

The stakeholders lamented that although federal government built strategic reserves in the state, they were not being put to use as most of the silos are empty even in the face of the rice production boom in the state.

Engr Suleiman, site manager of federal government-owned Kebbi Silos welcomes the idea of the federal government buying and storing Kebbi grains in its Strategetic Grains Reserve. He says the federal government’s Strategic Grain Reserve in the state has a capacity of preserving a hundred thousand metric tons of grains.

The chairman of the Rice Farmers Association in Kebbi State, Alhaji Sahabi Augie who is alarmed by the huge foreign demand of the produce appealed to the federal government to join the purchase and storage “rather than just allow people from other countries besiege our markets and take away our food to their countries.”

Augie affirmed that the state has been witnessing influx of grain buyers from different parts of the country and from neighbouring countries of Niger and Benin and Cameroun.

A trailer driver, Aliyu Jagaba who shuttles paddy rice market at the border town of Kamba Village in Dandi local government area of the state says that hardly does a day pass by without over 100 trucks, loaded with rice leave the market. He said more than half of this number of truck find their way into neighbouring countries.

Only recently, the federal government raised concern of a possible food shortage in the country as a result of mass purchase of Nigerian farm produce by foreign merchants.

The Presidency warned that the nation risks famine from early next year following a huge demand in the global market targeting the country’s surplus production. According to Garba Shehu, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, “Huge demand for our grains in the global market is creating an excellent environment for the mindless export of Nigerian food across our borders and unless this is curtailed, Nigerian markets will be bereft of grains by January next year,” Shehu said.

It could be recalled that Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello recently faulted some Nigerian merchants for ferrying farm produce to neighbouring countries, blaming the soaring price of food stuffs to their action in spite of bumper harvests.

Speaking in Minna, Niger State capital, during the commissioning of a rice processing plant, Bello expressed the fear that the action of such merchants could expose the country to food insecurity.

He observed that the bumper harvest recorded this year has not translated to any fall in prices of food items as a result of the activities of “some individuals who for monetary gains are ferrying food stuff for sale in neighbouring countries.”

He therefore, called for caution with regards to the export of essential farm produce to neighbouring countries for monetary gains.

The governor said although such exports are legitimate, the issue of patriotism and national security should not be played down as merchants get over excited for high profits margins and in the process, neglect domestic needs.

The governor noted that all efforts by government to prioritize agriculture would amount to nothing “if we produce so much and our people cannot get the food to buy at a reasonable price.”

The governor revealed that plans were underway between the state government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to buy off the major food items produced in the state and store them in order to ensure food security.

The Kebbi State government said it was aware of the frenzied bulk purchase of Kebbi rice by foreigners from neighbouring Niger, Cameroun and Benin Republic noting that measures are being taken to address it, even as the permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture told LEADERSHIP Sunday that what is being sold off to foreign merchants are the un-milled bulk.

The Kebbi State commissioner for Information, Musa Hassan Kalgo told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the state government has constituted a high-powered committee to monitor the sales so as to stem the mass out flow of the commodity outside the country.

“The state government has set up a committee to monitor those buying it and taking it outside the country most especially through our border with Niger and Benin,” Kalgo said noting that work of the committee is progressing at a good pace.

It could be recalled that the Kebbi State government led the crusade for aggressive rice farming so as to ensure self-sufficiency, ward-off threat of hunger and stem the volume of rice importation in the country.

In this direction, the state governor, Atiku Bagudu took a frontline position in the drive to boost rice production in the country and consequently became an ambassador for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN-funded Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

Kebbi state has made giant leaps in the area of rice production. In March this year, the Lagos State government partnered the Atiku Bagudu government of Kebbi State in rice production. The hand of the Kebbi State government which that of Lagos State government sought in rice production has led to the production of LAKE Rice in Lagos State, which Governor Akinwunmi Ambode launched in commercial quantity on Wednesday, December 21 at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Ikeja.

Fifty kilo grams bag of LAKE Rice goes for N12,000; 25kg for N6,000; 10kg for N2,500. Governors Ambode and Bagudu at the launch said that the partnership which culminated in the production of LAKE Rice was not only designed to ensure food security but signpost the capacity of the country to become a rice producing nation.

According to Ambode at the launch, “Today is an historic day for Lagos and Kebbi states. In March 2016, we signed an MoU with an understanding that we, being proudly Nigeria, we want to come out with what is made in Nigeria and what is good in Nigeria. We took all that President Muhammadu Buhari said that we need to grow our food and we decided that we will prove a point and that is what today is all about.”

