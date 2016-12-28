Change Starts With Me Sonnet

This week, it’s a Sonnet I’ve chosen to write, As we usher a new year amidst so much fright. Nigerians are hit with a poverty smite, That has reached quantum levels and unfortunate height. Despite all the words that it will be alright, The people are wary; They are feeling contrite. From the rich in their castles to Refugee’s campsite, The pinch of the blight is taking its bite. But we must look at factors that make our life bright, Such as our internal security that’s gotten quite tight. Our security forces are showing their might, By snuffing insurgents away from our sight. As I take you on this journey, right here on my site, At the end of the tunnel, I hope we see some light.

The journey of a nation once so carefree, Doth rest on the shoulders of you and me. To emerge from the sea of dark debris, We must embrace the decree That ‘Change Starts with me!’

Now the word in our mind is that ‘Recession.’ It bombarded our lives with much aggression. With high inflation and unemployment in accession, The downturn in our economy has taken possession. Many Nigerians have entered depression, Because they are in a desperate state of suppression. The economic team that has been formed in this session, Have performed below par, with no positive progression. A team of professionals with no Economist in profession, Will struggle to pull us out of this recession repression. When this new came, there was an impression, The country would be swiftly led away from oppression. But we must be patient and show some discretion, To whether it out and have a positive expression.

The journey of a nation once so carefree, Doth rest on the shoulders of you and me. To emerge from the sea of dark debris, We must embrace the decree That ‘Change Starts with me!’

Thirteen years it has taken the opposition boat, To be declared the winner and be given its vote. In that journey some sacrificed and did devote, Their energy and life to the movement they sought. But Alas they weren’t absorbed or given the coat, To make up the government and remain afloat. Just one glance at the cabinet, it’s not hard to note, That the opposition’s legacy is not there to promote. To be part of the administration, one must be cutthroat. One must be willing to work and not to just stand and gloat. Some in office have a mind-frame that’s quite remote, From the values of the movement; they seem to misquote. With luck there will be change to see us out of this moat. Nigeria must change. Its future must be re-wrote

The journey of a nation once so carefree, Doth rest on the shoulders of you and me. To emerge from the sea of dark debris, We must embrace the decree That ‘Change Starts with me!’

The fanfare for New Year starts with an address, Followed by a march past to mark our fabulous mess. Undoubtedly they will claim “history, victory.” Oblivious as always of the people’s misery. Corruption it’s said has been fought with all might, Yet the return of the looters is plainly in sight. The greedy, the selfish with single intentions, Have raided our government like virus infections. They appoint all their sidekicks, their sons and their daughters, As government officials & live in plush quarters. They have houses abroad, they have watches of gold And, may God forgive me, their souls they have sold! To the “Babylon beast” who does nothing but feast On the riches of Nigerians from north, west and east. This whole business of fighting corruption´s a charade, A farce that the governments and media made. For if it was genuine, then why don’t we start, With those that are known to be at its heart. But no, it is used against political opponents, Who rub PDP wrongly and mess up their moments.

The journey of a nation once so carefree, Doth rest on the shoulders of you and me. To emerge from the sea of dark debris, We must embrace the decree That ‘Change Starts with me!’

Our profane must retain much pain and disdain. The sad tale of Africa’s urbane terrain. When we began our great reign, we had much to attain. But the inane of our leadership was a constrain. Again and again those in Leadership’s domain Would entertain their ambition to remain in the main. They had no restrain to feign their legerdemain. Through much strain and arraign, the nation they’d drain By using their power crane on our jugular vein. By leaving our country with an abysmal stain. The grain of our fortune alas has been slain, The bane of our substance doth suffer in vain. The Nigerian masses must maintain their restrain, To regain back their right, to break free from the chain.

The journey of a nation once so carefree, Doth rest on the shoulders of you and me. To emerge from the sea of dark debris, We must embrace the decree That ‘Change Starts with me!’

We must sustain our humane and use our brain, To win back Nigeria from this life of insane. This country is filled with much natural gain, We each have a right for that gain to obtain. As long as we contain an intention germane, This country will rise to the mightiest plane. May our canker and grime be washed by the rain. May our country be focused on a righteous lane. My homeland is sacred and I must explain, My love for Nigeria runs right through my vein. As I write down these words, Oh, this is my campaign, For this nation to regain its brilliant mien.

The journey of a nation once so carefree, Doth rest on the shoulders of you and me. To emerge from the sea of dark debris, We must embrace the decree That ‘Change Starts with me!’

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

