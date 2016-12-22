Chaos as 22-year-old man Stabbed to Death by Military Recruit Over N50 Loaf of Bread

A new military recruit has reportedly stabbed a 22-year-old man to death on Tuesday, over a N50 loaf of local bread known as Madiga, at Ozizebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to report by Vanguard,It was gathered that the tragic incident which led to death of the victim identified as Princewill who is an indigene of Opuama in the same council, was said to have triggered violence in the area, leading to the burning of three houses.

Speaking to a correspondent, an annonymous community source, disclosed that the 26-year-old recruit, identified as Ayibakare Oguo, stabbed the deceased following a fight.

“The accused, Ayibakare, was alleged to have beaten up the younger sister of the deceased over N50 Madiga he bought on credit.

“In anger, the deceased went to him to inquire why his sister was beaten up. A fight ensued and that was how the deceased was stabbed to death,” the source said.

Confirming the development on the floor of the House of Assembly, the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 2, Monday Obolo, said the killing of the 22-year-old man has led to a reprisal attack and the burning of three houses.

According to Obolo, though the chiefs and elders are trying to resolve the matter, angry youths from Opuama invaded the alleged killer’s community and set houses ablaze.

Obolo, who received unanimous support from members of the House, called on security agencies in the state to deploy troops to the area to avoid total breakdown of law and order.