Chapecoense Airplane Crash: “No technical-factor was part of the accident, everything involved human-error,” Authorities Say

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Errors by the pilot, airline, and Bolivian regulators are to blame for a plane crash in Colombia that killed 71 people last month, including most of Brazil’s Chapecoense soccer team, Colombia aviation authorities said. The plane, operated by Bolivia-based charter company LaMia, crashed on a wooded hillside near Medellin because the pilot failed to refuel […]

