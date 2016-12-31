Cheating wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil and lover arrested after lover killed husband (photos)

The wife of the Greek ambassador to Brazil and her policeman lover have been arrested today after the ambassador, Mr. Kyriakos Amiridis vanished without a trace on Boxing Day Monday and his charred remains were found on Wednesday.

This is coming days after the ambassador reportedly caught his wife, Francois Amiridis in bed with military policeman Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho.

Filho has reportedly confessed to killing Kyriakos Amiridis in the apartment where the couple were spending Christmas. That he later used the ambassador’s own hire car to remove his body before

setting it alight under an highway underpass.

Below you can see the ambassador with his wife, before his death.

Mr Amiridis and his Brazilian wife had been together for 15 years and have a ten-year-old daughter.

The charred remains of Mr Amiridis, 59, were found on Wednesday underneath an overpass in the city, inside the car the diplomat had hired to spend Christmas and New Year with his wife’s relatives.

He had vanished without a trace on Boxing Day when he left the home of his wife’s relatives in Rio de Janeiro and never returned.

His wife told police she was out shopping on Monday night when he phoned at 8pm her saying he was going out, and never returned home.

But today police investigating the case claimed they believe his death was a “crime of passion” after he had discovered that his wife was having an affair with another man.

Investigators reportedly found blood stains in the apartment, which belongs to his wife, where the couple had been staying in the Nova Iguacu district of the city.

Police believe he was murdered in the apartment some time between Tuesday and Wednesday before his body was dumped in the hire car and set on fire yesterday morning.

The man Ms Amiridis was believed to have been having an affair with is reportedly a military police officer who works at a police base situated a local slum.

Both he and Ms Amiridis were questioned earlier today at the homicide police station in the Baixada Fluminense region of metropolitan Rio de Janeiro.

Investigators told Brazil’s Extra newspaper that they believe Ms Amiridis may have paid a contract killer to murder her husband after he found out about their relationship.

Ms Amiridis denies any involvement with the ambassador’s death, claiming he never returned home on Monday, and didn’t know why there was blood on the sofa.

Police are reportedly analysing the sofa, as well as CCTV images from the area.

Mr Amridis, who took over the ambassador post in January this year, was Greek consul in Rio de Janeiro, where his wife also owns a home, for three years from 2001.

Before returning to Brazil, he was the Greek ambassador in Libia for four years from 2012, MirrorUK reports.