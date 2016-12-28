Check out difference between this 40-year-old NYSC cap and one of 1-year-old (photos)
Photos were shared by Nairaland user, Kaikubura.
He wrote:
Time flew, things changed, quality things have gone home.
Just going through my dad’s stuffs and I saw his nysc cap. See quality material (cap +
embroidered nysc emblem) against mine that was printed and is fading.
Source – http://www.nairaland.com/3541042/dads-40-year-old-nysc-cap-vs
