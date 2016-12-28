Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out difference between this 40-year-old NYSC cap and one of 1-year-old (photos)

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Photos were shared by Nairaland user, Kaikubura.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He wrote:

Time flew, things changed, quality things have gone home.
Just going through my dad’s stuffs and I saw his nysc cap. See quality material (cap +
embroidered nysc emblem) against mine that was printed and is fading.

Source – http://www.nairaland.com/3541042/dads-40-year-old-nysc-cap-vs

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.