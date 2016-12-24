Pages Navigation Menu

Check out these awesome pencil drawings by a 7 year old boy (photos)

This young boy and his awesome drawings were spotted on the streets of Kampala, Uganda. According to the person who spotted him and shared photo online:

“He doesn’t go to school. His family can not afford to. He sits and draws pictures. People pass, some kind enough to drop a few coins. His mum collects the money and thanks them. I sat with them for bout 30mins and watched him draw. Fascinating. A gift I’ve always envied.”

