Check out these awesome pencil drawings by a 7 year old boy (photos)
This young boy and his awesome drawings were spotted on the streets of Kampala, Uganda. According to the person who spotted him and shared photo online:
“He doesn’t go to school. His family can not afford to. He sits and draws pictures. People pass, some kind enough to drop a few coins. His mum collects the money and thanks them. I sat with them for bout 30mins and watched him draw. Fascinating. A gift I’ve always envied.”
