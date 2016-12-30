Checkout Chidinma’s outfit to Olamide’s event
Chidinma Ekile looked gorgeous than ever when she stepped out for Olamide’s Live In Concert event this week. The singer, who just released her music video, ‘For You’ – stunned in a red cut out piece with metal studs as she posed for snaps. Her dress, we gathered was inspired by “ping balls” from the …
