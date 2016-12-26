Pages Navigation Menu

Checkout out the Christmas gift this woman got (Photos/video)

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment

Ever seen money packaged and delivered in a gift box?

Well, this woman got loads of dollar notes as her Christmas gift. The money was arranged in a roll, and the lady happily and gradually brought the money which didn’t seem like finishing from the box Watch the video below…

