Chelsea agree £52m fee with Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG as Oscar prepares to make January move – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Sports


Chelsea agree £52m fee with Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG as Oscar prepares to make January move
Chelsea have confirmed a £52million fee has been agreed with Shanghai SIPG over the sale of Brazilian midfielder Oscar. He will become the most expensive signing by a Chinese Super League club, joining up with former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas …
China seeks to cool down super-hot transfer market with curbs on foreign playersSouth China Morning Post
Oscar dumps Chelsea for £60m move to ChinaNAIJ.COM
Oscar sold to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG for record £52m, club confirmsIrish Independent
Telegraph.co.uk –International Business Times UK –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Star
all 45 news articles »

