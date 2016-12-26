Chelsea breaks record

A Pedro brace and Eden Hazard’s 50th Premier League goal earned Chelsea a club-record 12th successive victory in the competition with a 3-0 defeat of AFC Bournemouth.

Pedro had given Chelsea the lead with a curled effort from 18 yards supplied by Cesc Fabregas’ 98th Premier League assist,

before Hazard scored a penalty in the 49th minute after he was fouled by Simon Francis.

The Belgian became the sixth Chelsea player to reach 50 PL goals after Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd

Hasselbaink, Gianfranco Zola and Eidur Gudjohnsen.

AFC Bournemouth were dangerous throughout and twice went close through Jack Wilshere and substitute Benik Afobe, but

Antonio Conte’s men held firm and got a late third through Pedro’s deflected shot.

