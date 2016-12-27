Chelsea, Conte set Premier league record
Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins. Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner. Eden Hazard capped an impressive display by making it 2-0 from […]
