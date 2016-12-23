Chelsea Officially Confirm The Sale Of Oscar To Chinese Club Shanghai SPIG

Chelsea midfielder Oscar set to join Shanghai SIPG in January for a fee in the region of £60m, the club have officially confirmed this morning

Oscar is now expected to leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens at the start of January, which is excatly 12 months after former Blues team-mate Ramires joined another Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

Here’s the full Chelsea statement on Oscar’s Sale

Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar. The 25-year-old will join the Chinese Super League team at the beginning of the January transfer window. He has been a Chelsea player for four-and-a-half years, helping us lift the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League as well as scooping two Chelsea Goal of the Season awards after stunning strikes against Juventus in 2012, on his full debut, and QPR in 2014. Skilful and tenacious, Oscar has been highly regarded by fans, players and staff during his time as a Blue, scoring 38 times from 203 Chelsea appearances. A summer 2012 arrival from Internacional in his native Brazil, Oscar made his debut as a sub away at Wigan before announcing himself with a dipping, bending effort against Antonio Conte’s Juventus at Stamford Bridge. It was in the Europa League that Oscar picked up his first medal with Chelsea, playing the full 90 minutes of our 2-1 win over Benfica in the final in Amsterdam before becoming a key player under Jose Mourinho, favoured in the number 10 role thanks to his ability to work effectively at both ends of the pitch. Oscar came off the bench to help us secure our League Cup final victory over Spurs at Wembley in March 2015, with the Premier League title secured at the Bridge in early May. Last season, Oscar netted a brilliant first-half hat-trick in an FA Cup win against MK Dons. Conte’s arrival in the summer led to a deeper role for Oscar at the beginning of the campaign, but the switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October saw opportunities limited, and he now heads to Shanghai to link up with former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas. We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future.

The 25-year-old has featured just 11 times since Antonio Conte was appointed, but the Blues manager said this month he was sad to be losing a player who scored 38 goals in 203 appearances.

“Oscar is a really good player,” Conte said. “A good player. For me, I was very proud to have him in my squad and have him as my player. I’m proud of his attitude, his commitment and his behaviour, which have been fantastic.

“I have great respect for every decision made by a single player. If you ask me, ‘are you sorry?’, then yes, I am sorry. I must be honest about this. But, also, I understand him and his decision.” Oscar’s manager at Shanghai will be former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas

