Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City
Goal.com
Chelsea are on their best-ever winning run in the league and six points clear at the top of the Premier League after their latest 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, leaving Stoke with a difficult task as they travel to Stamford Bridge on New Year's Eve. The …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG