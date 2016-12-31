Chelsea to splash £38m on Bayern’s Vidal
ANTONIO CONTE wants a reunion with Arturo Vidal at Stamford Bridge. Instead, Conte has turned his attention to Vidal – with whom he shared a great relationship at Juventus. The Italian will move quickly for the Chilean as he seeks to continue his assault on the Premier League. Buoyed by the massive payout after selling […]
