Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Conte, Guardiola brace for Boxing Day baptisms – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Conte, Guardiola brace for Boxing Day baptisms
Vanguard
Chelsea's Antonio Conte and his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola are among the Premier League managers who will sample England's Boxing Day football extravaganza for the first time on Monday. While the rest of the population gorged on …
Antonio Conte has given Chelsea a season worth celebratingLos Angeles Times
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte weighs in on winter break debategetwestlondon
Chelsea Transfer News: Every player Antonio Conte could sign in JanuaryExpress.co.uk
The Straits Times –Mirror.co.uk –Vitalfootball –Manchester Evening News
all 41 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.