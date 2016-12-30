Chelsea will not sell Courtois to Real Madrid – Conte – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Chelsea will not sell Courtois to Real Madrid – Conte
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has insisted that the club will not sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid or any other club. The Belgian goalkeeper was last week linked with a move to La Liga, with Spanish newspaper Marca, claiming that the 24-year-old …
Chelsea must get Courtois to stay
Antonio Conte: Thibaut Courtois 'stays with' Chelsea, amid Real Madrid link
Courtois staying put at Chelsea despite Real Madrid interest
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG