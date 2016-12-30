Chelsea will not sell Courtois to Real Madrid – Conte – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Chelsea will not sell Courtois to Real Madrid – Conte

Chelsea will not sell Courtois to Real Madrid – Conte
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has insisted that the club will not sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid or any other club. The Belgian goalkeeper was last week linked with a move to La Liga, with Spanish newspaper Marca, claiming that the 24-year-old
