Chelsea Win 12th Straight Game; Set New Club Record
Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight Premier League wins. Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner. Eden Hazard capped an impressive display by making it 2-0 from…
