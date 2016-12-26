Chelsea make it 12, Giroud rescues Arsenal – Vanguard
Vanguard
Chelsea make it 12, Giroud rescues Arsenal
Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez scored twice as red-hot leaders Chelsea crushed Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday to register a club-record 12th consecutive Premier League victory. Pedro struck either side of Eden Hazard's 50th English league goal at …
