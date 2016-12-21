Chelsea’s Steve Holland appointed England assistant coach

Chelsea coach Steve Holland has been appointed as the assistant to England manager Gareth Southgate, the Football Association announced on Wednesday. Holland, 46, will combine his duties as assistant first-team coach at Chelsea with his England role until the end of the season, before linking up with the FA on a full-time basis. “I am […]

The post Chelsea’s Steve Holland appointed England assistant coach appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

