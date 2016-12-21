Chelsea’s Steve Holland appointed England assistant coach
Chelsea coach Steve Holland has been appointed as the assistant to England manager Gareth Southgate, the Football Association announced on Wednesday. Holland, 46, will combine his duties as assistant first-team coach at Chelsea with his England role until the end of the season, before linking up with the FA on a full-time basis. “I am […]
The post Chelsea’s Steve Holland appointed England assistant coach appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG