Chelsea’s Steve Holland appointed England assistant coach

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Chelsea coach Steve Holland has been appointed as the assistant to England manager Gareth Southgate, the Football Association announced on Wednesday. Holland, 46, will combine his duties as assistant first-team coach at Chelsea with his England role until the end of the season, before linking up with the FA on a full-time basis. “I am […]

