Chevron appoints Jeff Ewing as new Managing Director

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Ewing to the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, effective January 1, 2017. Its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Esimaje Brikinn disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Chevron appoints Jeff Ewing as new Managing Director appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

