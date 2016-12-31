Pages Navigation Menu

Chevron Nigeria appoints new Managing Director

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has announced the appointment of Mr Jeffrey Ewing to the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, effective January 1, 2017. Its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. Ewing succeeds Clay Neff, who has been named president of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production (CALAEP), with effect from January 1, 2017.

