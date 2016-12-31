Chevron Nigeria appoints new Managing Director

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has announced the appointment of Mr Jeffrey Ewing to the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria, effective January 1, 2017. Its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. Ewing succeeds Clay Neff, who has been named president of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production (CALAEP), with effect from January 1, 2017.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

