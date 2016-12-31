Chi Limited Rewards Consumers through Social Media Promos

By Rebecca Ejiforma



Chi Limited, Nigeria’s market leader in fruit juices and beverages, has leveraged on the provision of real-time, personalised experiences to reach consumers by regularly connecting with them through various initiatives in the digital social networking space.

A statement by the company states that it achieves this by constantly activating all important consumer touch points in exciting and fun ways that also rewards the consumer.

Active across all the leading social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, CHI Limited recently concluded a series of social media contest such as ‘My 100% Achievement Contest’ and ‘Tea Side of Life Promo’ for Chivita 100% fruit juice and Chi Ice Tea respectively. Other promos included Hollandia Yoghurt’s ‘Colours of Goodness Contest’, Chi Happy Hour ‘Burst of Refreshment Dance Contest’, Chi Exotic ‘My Exotic Weekend Promo’ and Chivita Active ‘Vegetable fruit Mix Promo’.

In what was a very creative and effective social media engagements, the highly successful promotions generated huge interest and tremendous participation. The number and quality of entries from consumers for the promos also ensured that it remained very interactive and competitive.

To stand a chance of winning in the various social media contest, Consumers had to like the brand’s page on Facebook and follow it on Instagram and Twitter. Entries were to be made through the social media platforms. From the submissions, entries were selected and final winners emerged from the overall number of likes and points each of the selected entries received.

At the prize presentation ceremony held recently in Lagos, lucky winners were rewarded with mouthwatering & exciting prizes including Smartphones, Laptops, iPads, iPhones, Game Consoles, Gift Vouchers, Exquisite Dinner vouchers and Products Packs of the various brands. Reacting afterwards, the visibly excited winners were full of praises to the management of Chi Limited for rewarding them for their patronage and loyalty.

Faith Igberase, one of the lucky winners who smiled home with a smartphone from the Chi Ice Tea Side of Life Promo, expressed delight with the promo. She stated that the promo offered her an avenue to express her creativity. “It was also a veritable platform to build an online community of Chi Ice Tea consumers to network and project a brand that has continued to be a source of refreshment and rejuvenation to millions of Nigerians,” She added.

According to Head of Marketing, Probal Bhattacharya, Chi Limited, “we congratulate winners of the various social media promos. The promos were conceived to connect with as well as reward the ever growing population of consumers across Nigeria that have made our fruit juices, & Beverages their number one drink for refreshment, nourishment and rejuvenation. For us, we will not relent in our effort to ensure that consumers get the utmost satisfaction in their daily experiences with our brands.”

Chi Limited, producer of leading household brands such as Chivita 100%, Chivita Active, Happy Hour by Chivita, Chi Exotic, Chi Ice Tea, Capri Sonne, Hollandia Yoghurt, Hollandia Evaporated Milk, Hollandia Soya Milk, Beefie, SuperBite and others is one of the most admired companies in the Food & Beverages industry in Nigeria. It offers products that are themselves benchmarks in their respective categories of Juice, Dairy and Snacks. Today, it remains the undisputed market leader in fruit juices, drinking yoghurt, beverages and value added dairy products in Nigeria.

