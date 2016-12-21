Chibok Schoolgirls Visit White House
In a week that could almost be termed “Nigeria week at the White House,” two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their captors were at the home of the United States President for a tour of the White House Christmas decorations. The girls are currently on a scholarship in the U.S., sponsored by Education Must Continue Initiative (EMCI). […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG