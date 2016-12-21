Pages Navigation Menu

Chibok Schoolgirls Visit White House

Posted on Dec 21, 2016

In a week that could almost be termed “Nigeria week at the White House,” two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their captors were at the home of the United States President for a tour of the White House Christmas decorations. The girls are currently on a scholarship in the U.S., sponsored by Education Must Continue Initiative (EMCI). […]

