Chibok Schoolgirls Visit White House

In a week that could almost be termed “Nigeria week at the White House,” two Chibok schoolgirls who escaped from their captors were at the home of the United States President for a tour of the White House Christmas decorations. The girls are currently on a scholarship in the U.S., sponsored by Education Must Continue Initiative (EMCI). […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

