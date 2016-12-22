Reekado Banks thrills 3000 fans at Lagos concert – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Reekado Banks thrills 3000 fans at Lagos concert

Reekado Banks thrills 3000 fans at Lagos concert
About 3,000 fans came out to party with the singer and many other artistes till 3am on December 22 at Afrika Shrine, Ikeja. Reekado Banks holds first ever Lagos concert. Credit: Thenetng. After a successful two years with Mavin Records, Reekado Banks …
