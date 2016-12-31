Chidinma Okeke To Co-Host SLIMSHADY INVASION 3

MyNaijaInfo.com

Slimshady Invasion 3 Unveils Chidinma Okeke As Co-Host. Embattled beauty Queen and former Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke seems to be finally ready to make her first official public appearance after the Lesbian Sex Scandal as she has been revealed as the Co-Host of the much anticipated SlimShady Invasion 3.0. Our sources has annonimously released one of the e-flyers(attached) of the event showing the Miss Anambra 2015 Winner as its co-host. He also revealed that Miss Chidinma became the Co-host after a rigorous selection process with over 30 beauty queens considered. Slim Shady Invasion 3 which is Slated for February 10, 2017 will feature the likes of Tekno, Phyno, D-Prince, Pepenazi, among Many Others. The Music, Dance & Comedy Show will Be Held at the Marble Arch Events Centre, Awka.

The post Chidinma Okeke To Co-Host SLIMSHADY INVASION 3 appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

