Chief of Army staff sends cows to troops in Sambisa to celebrate Christmas [PHOTOS]

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

After news made the rounds that some military personnel believed to be fighting the Boko Haram insurgents in north eastern part of the country were crying out for hunger in Sambisa forest, the Nigerian Army has reportedly sent two cows to the troops to celebrate the Christmas holiday. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

