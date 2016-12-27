Chiellini Wants Treble For Juventus In 2017

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is confident his side can recover from the Supercoppa Italianna loss to AC Milan and put in strong performances in the Serie A, UCL and Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady lost on penalties to Milan in Doha, but are still top of the Serie A and will play Porto in the first knockout stages of the UCL.

And defender Chiellini wants Juve to draw strength from the fact they suffered a Supercoppa defeat to Napoli in a shootout two years ago before going to the brink of European glory.

“In 2014 when we lost the Supercoppa we got to the final of the Champions League. I hope it’s a springboard into the next six months,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport of the Milan defeat.

“We are aware that it is not ideal, but we can achieve great results by winning the league, the Champions League and the Italian Cup.

“But to do this we must continue our daily work … and showing the iron will that has brought us this far.

“The margins of improvement are there, but the key ingredient must be a commitment and the desire to improve.

“What happened will serve as a lesson, because in the coming months, as happened two years ago, we have to enjoy a great ride.”

