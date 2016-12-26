Child Bride: Outrage as man forces 13-yr-old daughter to marry 56-yr-old friend

Relatives of a 13-year-old girl have cried out to the Kano State government and the Emir of Kano stop a man from marrying off his young daughter to his old friend.

There was outrage as a Kano State-based Quranic School teacher, is set to hand over his 13-year-old daughter identified as Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend who already has three wives.

Inside Kano reports that the Islamic scholar, a resident of Kurna Babban Layi area of the state, had defied all entreaties from friends and family members to desist from handing over the teenage gir l to his friend but he has refused.

This has prompted his relatives to call on the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, to intervene and abort the marriage billed to hold on Friday, December 30, 2016, just as the young girl insists she does not love the man.

The revelation was made public by a relative of the teenager, who said he is concerned the kind of life the girl would live if she is married off to a man who already has three wives and many grown up children.

“The groom has three wives, many children, and grandchildren. We are appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and Governor of Kano to help intervene.”

The relation also went to a radio station in the city, Freedom Radio, to set up a campaign against the marriage.

