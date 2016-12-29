Pages Navigation Menu

China plans massive expansion of high-speed rail network

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

China plans to link 80 per cent of its cities with a high-speed rail network by 2020, according to a report on Thursday. The country will extend its high-speed track from 19,000 to 30,000 kilometers, according to a white paper released. China will invest 500 billion dollars in railway construction over the next 13 years…

