China plans massive expansion of high-speed rail network

China plans to link 80 per cent of its cities with a high-speed rail network by 2020, according to a report on Thursday. The country will extend its high-speed track from 19,000 to 30,000 kilometers, according to a white paper released. China will invest 500 billion dollars in railway construction over the next 13 years…

