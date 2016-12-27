China tells top officials to lead corruption fight by example
The top echelons of China’s ruling Communist Party must lead the fight against corruption by accepting supervision for all they do, state media on Tuesday quoted President Xi Jinping as saying. Since assuming office four years ago, Xi has waged war on deep-seated graft, warning like others before him that the problem is so bad,…
The post China tells top officials to lead corruption fight by example appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG