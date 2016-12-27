Pages Navigation Menu

China tells top officials to lead corruption fight by example

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

The top echelons of China’s ruling Communist Party must lead the fight against corruption by accepting supervision for all they do, state media on Tuesday quoted President Xi Jinping as saying. Since assuming office four years ago, Xi has waged war on deep-seated graft, warning like others before him that the problem is so bad,…

The post China tells top officials to lead corruption fight by example appeared first on The Herald Nigeria

