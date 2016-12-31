China to ban all ivory trade by end of 2017

China has planned to phase out all ivory processing and trade by the end of 2017, state media reported on Saturday. “Dozens of the country’s 34 processing companies and 143 trading venues will be closed by the end of March 2017,’’ the media report said. According to conservation organisations, China have overtaken Japan in 2011 […]

