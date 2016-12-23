Chinamasa treated as the fall guy – Zimbabwe Independent
|
Zimbabwe Independent
|
Chinamasa treated as the fall guy
Zimbabwe Independent
Smarting from last year's spat with Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao over changes on a law compelling foreign investors to dispose controlling equity stakes to locals, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa will again remember 2016 as the year he …
