China’s Jiangling Motors unit awarded electric car licence
China has on Wednesday awarded its seventh electric vehicle production license to a unit of Jiangling-Motors-Co-Ltd, according to a posting by China’s state-planner, as the country accelerates approvals for green-car-projects. Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co Ltd has permission to proceed with a project to make 50,000 pure-electric-cars, according to a notice dated Monday…
