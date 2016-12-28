China’s Jiangling Motors unit awarded electric car licence

China has on Wednesday awarded its seventh electric vehicle production license to a unit of Jiangling-Motors-Co-Ltd, according to a posting by China’s state-planner, as the country accelerates approvals for green-car-projects. Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co Ltd has permission to proceed with a project to make 50,000 pure-electric-cars, according to a notice dated Monday…

The post China’s Jiangling Motors unit awarded electric car licence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

