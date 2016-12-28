Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

China’s Jiangling Motors unit awarded electric car licence

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments

China has on Wednesday awarded its seventh electric vehicle production license to a unit of Jiangling-Motors-Co-Ltd, according to a posting by China’s state-planner, as the country accelerates approvals for green-car-projects. Jiangxi Jiangling Group New Energy Vehicle Co Ltd has permission to proceed with a project to make 50,000 pure-electric-cars, according to a notice dated Monday…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post China’s Jiangling Motors unit awarded electric car licence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.