Chinese companies ordered to pay Disney, Pixar $194000 for copying ‘Cars’ – Business Insider

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Business


Chinese companies ordered to pay Disney, Pixar $194000 for copying 'Cars'
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Shanghai court ordered two Chinese firms to pay Walt Disney Co and Pixar more than 1.35 million yuan ($194,440) compensation for copying parts of their hit movies "Cars" and "Cars 2", the official Xinhua news agency reported on …
