Chinese companies ordered to pay Disney, Pixar $194000 for copying ‘Cars’ – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Chinese companies ordered to pay Disney, Pixar $194000 for copying 'Cars'
Business Insider
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Shanghai court ordered two Chinese firms to pay Walt Disney Co and Pixar more than 1.35 million yuan ($194,440) compensation for copying parts of their hit movies "Cars" and "Cars 2", the official Xinhua news agency reported on …
Disney wins copyright infringement case against Chinese companies
Disney Sues Chinese Film Studio After Copying Animated Movie 'Cars'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG