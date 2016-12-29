Chinese man passionately kisses son’s bride to win bet at their wedding (photos)

A Chinese father-in-law did the unthinkable when he grabbed his son’s wife at their wedding reception and passionately kissed her in order to win a bet with a wedding guest.

The middle-aged man was attending his son’s nuptials at the time; and a guest dared him to kiss his son’s fiancée for 10,000 yuan (£1,180), according to reports.

It is suggested that the wedding was held at a village in Henan Province, central China.

The video, showing the bizarre wedding game, was posted by Qi Di Shi Bao, on Chinese video-

sharing platform MiaoPai on December 25.

According to the post, one guest at the wedding banquet insisted that the father-in-law should kiss the bride. The same guest offered 10,000 yuan (£1,180) in cash if the man dared to do so.

The post also claimed that the middle-aged man went on to snog his daughter-in-law.

The bride can be seen hesitating in the video, but some guests pushed her towards her father-in-law, who grabbed her shoulders before kissing her for as long as 17 seconds.

The wedding guests gathered around and cheered.

The father-in-law appeared to be joyful after the kiss whereas the young bride was blushing for the wrong reason on her wedding day.

People who watched the video condemned that the father-in-law saying his behaviour was inappropriate. Some couldn’t believe the father-in-law would do such deed to win the bet.