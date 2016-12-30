Chinese Official Accidentally Plays P*rn On Public Screen During Billboard Testing

Residents of Ningbo City in Chinese were shocked yesterday when they saw p*rn being broadcast on a public screen for more than five minutes.

Ningbo, a major city of nearly eight million people in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province.

According to People’s Daily, The video was played after a screen tester connected a personal computer to the device then went away, leaving the computer on autoplay.

The explicit content was shown on a big screen outside a shopping mall called NingboTianlun Square at around 10am on December 28, according to the report.

Local police said the clip had been saved in the personal computer of a property management worker who was testing the screen at the time.

The worker then went away leaving his computer unattended, which led the big screen to broadcast the porn.

A muzzed video posted on Chinese social media has captured the embarrassing incident.

Pedestrians, security guards and the staff of the nearby shops were shocked to watch the video being played.