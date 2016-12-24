Chinese parents shy away from World Cup dreams – Vanguard
Chinese parents shy away from World Cup dreams
Beijing's dream of making China a football powerhouse depends on millions of children taking up the sport, but even coaches say tradition-minded parents view the game as a wasteful distraction from school. China's President Xi Jinping, an avowed fan of …
