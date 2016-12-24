Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chinese parents shy away from World Cup dreams – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Chinese parents shy away from World Cup dreams
Vanguard
Beijing's dream of making China a football powerhouse depends on millions of children taking up the sport, but even coaches say tradition-minded parents view the game as a wasteful distraction from school. China's President Xi Jinping, an avowed fan of
How Chinese president Xi Jinping is pouring billions into footballDaily Mail
Football in China: Facts and FiguresIrish Times
Chinese Super League clubs determined to improve grassroots football with end goal of hosting World CupMirror.co.uk
VAVEL.com
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.