Chinese wealth a big threat to premiership, Wenger warns

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned the Premier League not to underestimate the enormous spending power of Chinese football after the Asian country secured another high-profile signing on Friday.

Wenger joins Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte in expressing concern that a growing number of players could be lured to the Far East by the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League.

The Frenchman raised the issue on the same day Chelsea midfielder Oscar was set to become the world’s highest-paid player, earning a reported $490 760 per week, after he agreed to join Shanghai SIPG in the 16-team competition.

“It’s (Oscar’s move) a surprise to me but when I was in Japan they had many Brazilian players like Leonardo, Jorginho and Dunga. The competition was well organised,” the former Nagoya Grampus manager Wenger told reporters on Friday.

Graziano Pelle, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Jackson Martinez are all recent arrivals in China, while Shanghai SIPG manager Andre Villas-Boas is also on a lucrative contract since replacing former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson.

Additionally, Argentine striker Carlos Tevez is on the brink of a big-money move to Shanghai Shenhua, while influential Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a transfer to Hebei China Fortune by the British media.

“At the moment, I think Oscar moves because he doesn’t play… China gives him that opportunity and they invest a lot of money to create a big force,” Wenger added. “It could become a problem in future for the Premier League.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

