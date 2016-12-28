Christian donates mosque to Muslims in Adamawa

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale, has donated a Juma’at Mosque to Dalsum community in Toungo Local Government Area of the state.

Babale said while the presenting the mosque on Wednesday that the measure was an effort to boost peaceful co-existence among the diverse communities in the state.

The deputy governor, a Christian, said he built the mosque to promote peaceful co-existence among

the local communities in the area.

He emphasised that the era of unnecessary conflicts and misunderstanding between followers of different religions was over and stressed the need to live together harmoniously with tolerance.