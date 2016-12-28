Christian donates mosque to Muslims in Adamawa
Babale said while the presenting the mosque on Wednesday that the measure was an effort to boost peaceful co-existence among the diverse communities in the state.
The deputy governor, a Christian, said he built the mosque to promote peaceful co-existence among
the local communities in the area.
He emphasised that the era of unnecessary conflicts and misunderstanding between followers of different religions was over and stressed the need to live together harmoniously with tolerance.
“Today I am fulfilling one of my wishes to our people. I prayed that the Mosque will also serve as a centre which will unite our community,” Babale said.
