Christian leaders urge calm and faith in time of ‘fear’ – BBC News

The Independent

Christian leaders urge calm and faith in time of 'fear'
BBC News
God can chase away "the fear of terror" and "the economies of injustice", the Archbishop of Canterbury has said in his Christmas sermon. The Most Reverend Justin Welby spoke about finding God in a world which "feels more awash with fear". His sentiment …
Christian leaders' end-of-year messages focus on uncertainty and fearThe Guardian
Archbishop of Canterbury says God will 'chase away fear of terror' in Christmas sermonDaily Mail
Ignore the Archbishop of Canterbury's 'negative' Christmas message, Nigel Farage saysTelegraph.co.uk
The Independent –Pulse Nigeria –iNews –Guardian
all 19 news articles »

